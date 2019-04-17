Okanagan man accused of killing wife in 1986 to go to trial in 2020

Man accused of killing wife in Vernon on New Year’s Eve 1986 will have trial in Kelowna

A trial date for a Vernon murder cold case has been set for early 2020.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh elected trial to be heard by a justice alone in Supreme Court in Kelowna Monday. The trial is slated to begin March 2, 2020 and run until late April.

A 10-day voir dire, or a trial within a trial to discuss evidence, is slated to run Feb. 10 to 21, 2020.

Bogarh is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder relating to the 1986 New Year’s Eve death of this then spouse, Saminder Kaur Bogarh, at their Vernon home.

RELATED: ‘Substantial disclosure’ causes third consecutive delay in Vernon murder case

A publication ban, put into effect at a previous hearing, covers all information regarding the case. It remains in effect until the details are heard during trial.

Bail was denied by now-retired Justice Frank Cole in June 2018, and Bogarh remains in custody.

RELATED: First-degree murder charge laid in Vernon cold case

Narindar Singh Bogarh, Paramjit’s brother, faces the same charges and is believed to be in India. Authorities are pursuing his extradition to Canada.

None of the charges against either man has been proven in court.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

Just Posted

UPDATE: 25 hectares burned in yesterdays grass fire

The blaze broke out on the river flats south of Revelstoke

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers expected

Fresh snow in alpine

Revelstoke RCMP seeking break and enter suspect

The theft occurred on Feb. 26

Last caribou from lower 48 U.S. released back into the wild

The five southern mountain caribou were released north of Revelstoke earlier this month.

Revelstoke celebrates Grizzlies’ provincial win

The Grizzlies family celebrated their Cyclone Taylor Cup win on April 16… Continue reading

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

Okanagan curler joining world champs – one event only

Vernon’s Jim Cotter to fill in at third for Sweden’s Niklas Edin rink at Grand Slam event in Saskatoon

Okanagan man accused of killing wife in 1986 to go to trial in 2020

Man accused of killing wife in Vernon on New Year’s Eve 1986 will have trial in Kelowna

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

Concert to benefit Critteraid

Steve Rodgers will perform in Summerland on April 20

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

Friend of alleged gunman in ‘absolute shock’ after four killed in Penticton

David Folstad, neighbour of alleged shooter John Brittain, said he’s a person you’d get to house sit

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

Friend of man accused of killing four people in Penticton in ‘absolute shock’

David Folstad, neighbour of alleged shooter John Brittain, said he’s a person you’d get to house sit

Most Read