Trial next year for Kamloops pair charged with murder in gang-related shooting

Gordie Braaten and Hugh McIntosh are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from an incident in February in which two people were shot in a Brocklehurst apartment unit. Jason Glover died of his injuries and Kelly Callfas survived after being shot multiple times.

– Tim Petruk / Kamloops This Week

Two Kamloops men charged in connection with a deadly gangland shooting in 2019 will stand trial early next year.

Gordie Braaten, 37, and Hugh McIntosh, 52, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from an incident that left one man dead and a woman with gunshot wounds to the face.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the 1900-block of Tranquille Road in Brocklehurst on Feb. 15, 2019, for a report of a shooting. Two people had been shot. Jason Glover died of his injuries and Kelly Calfas survived after being shot multiple times.

Braaten was arrested on March 4 at a home on Cree Drive on the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc reserve. McIntosh as arrested on Feb. 25 in Langley.

The incident was part of a deadly gang war that saw four people killed in a five-month span.

Lawyers are expected to return to court in November for a month of pre-trial hearings.

Braaten and McIntosh are slated to stand trial in front of a B.C. Supreme Court jury over a period of two months, beginning in February 2021.

