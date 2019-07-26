Trial starts for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Kevin Costin’s trial was delayed four days

A West Kelowna man charged with the 2015 killing of his wife appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Friday.

Kevin Costin, who is in his late 50’s, was set to have his trial begin on Monday, but because of complications with the Okanagan Correction Services providing him the means to review his disclosure forms, it was delayed.

READ MORE: Trial delayed for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Costin was charged with second-degree murder, arson, and indignity to human remains on May 26, 2017, in relation to the death of his wife 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan.

Crown and defence are now working with the judge to decide how Costin’s trial will proceed.

READ MORE: West Kelowna man to stand trial for murder, arson

There are multiple publication bans on the case preventing further information to be released.

Costin will be back in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Directors support increases to the maximum sizes for docks on Shuswap-area lakes
Next story
Mapping of Canadian coasts showing where climate change to hit hardest this century

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Directors support increases to the maximum sizes for docks on Shuswap-area lakes

Previously, the bylaw set the surface area of docks at 24 square metres. Now it can be 40

‘People act like it’s a speedway’: owner of struck cat wants people to slow down

Stormy was killed by a vehicle earlier this month along Airport Way

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves the province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Foodie Friday: Fresh pasta at Gusto Ferrari Cuisine in the South Okanagan

The Ferrari’s want you to know they serve more than just authentic Italian pizza

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Richter Mountain fire now at 80 hectares

Lightning-caused fire near Cawston was discovered July 24

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Coast Guard on scene of float plane crash north of Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash north of small plane

Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Opera Kelowna makes Okanagan rounds

Opera to play at Vernon Proms festival, outdoor venues

Neighbours work to battle blaze near Cawston

Property owners near Richter Mountain wildfire used their own firefighting equipment

Most Read