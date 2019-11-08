Sarah Lewis was found dead on Oct. 18 in a wooded area of Sant Josep de sa Talaia in Ibiza, Spain. (Facebook)

Tributes, support pour in for Salmon Arm woman who died in Ibiza

GoFundMe account set up to help family of Sarah Lewis with funeral, legal expenses

Tributes to Sarah Lewis praise the former Salmon Arm woman for her creativity and passion for life.

Lewis died on Oct. 18 in Ibiza, Spain, and a GoFundMe page has been started by family to help cover legal and funeral costs. The 33-year-old Salmon Arm Secondary grad was an artist, festival producer and one of the founders of The Nature Project, an organization dedicated to the protection of environmental paradises such as Ibiza, its animals and aquatic wildlife, and taking positive action to ensure the future of the planet.

On the GoFundMe page, Lewis is remembered for her bright energy, contagious laugh and ability to light up an entire room with her presence.

“Expenses to the family have incurred fast and even more so being in Europe and the family residing in Salmon Arm, BC,” the description reads. “We are asking for donations to aid Sarah’s family for transportation, legal and funeral costs.”

Sarah’s brother, Steve Lewis, has been in Spain dealing with related legal and court issues. He said a “Sarah-mony” was held on Monday, Nov. 4.

As of noon on Wednesday, Nov. 6, the GoFundMe page for Sarah had raised $12,300 of the $20,000 goal.

Read more: Champ golfer from Spain killed in Iowa; suspect charged

Read more: Migrants transferred to Italian ships for trip to Spain

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report
Next story
Tough pup recovering after Okanagan hit-and-run

Just Posted

Slippery road conditions in Revelstoke today

Chance for snow

Upcoming film: Two paralyzed adventurers paddle and bike from Revelstoke to Nelson

The documentary will be released later this year

Province collecting input for strategy to prepare for climate change

The deadline is Jan. 10, 2020

Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Real estate prices from Peachland to Revelstoke cooling down: report

Average condo price down 14 per cent month-over-month

VIDEO: “Van lifers” want to spend winter in Kelowna

The couple is looking for a place to park their van for the winter

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Penticton concert date for Blind Melon and guests has been cancelled

No reason given for cancellation of Canadian dates for Blind Melon, Bif Naked and Soul Asylum

Tough pup recovering after Okanagan hit-and-run

Lizzy suffered several lacerations after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna Thursday night

Tributes, support pour in for Salmon Arm woman who died in Ibiza

GoFundMe account set up to help family of Sarah Lewis with funeral, legal expenses

Okanagan College receives 50K to boost students’ tech careers

Gateway to Tech is a provincial funding program that received a major boost with a donation from RBC

Morning Start: Happy birthday, Gordon Ramsay

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 8

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

EDITORIAL: An ongoing call for peace

The quest for peace today seems just as elusive as it was during the First World War

Most Read