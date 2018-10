The event runs from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Trick-or-treaters can come to the Regent Hotel for candy, popcorn and scares. The restaurant is decorated with pumpkins, tombstones, ghosts, and lots more Halloween fun.

The event is open until 7 p.m.

