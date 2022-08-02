Tricked by ‘bait car’ and blocked from escape, orchestrated by Kelowna RCMP

One man had climbed into the trunk of the vehicle attempting to hide from police.

The Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP were busy with vehicle theft over the long weekend.

In the early morning hours of July 30, West Kelowna RCMP arrested a female who had stolen a ‘bait car’.

“We are actively using the bait car and bait bike technology to curb thefts within the City of Kelowna. I am seeing that many of these crimes are being committed by repeat offenders,” said Constable Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP.

The ‘bait car’ was found to be occupied by a lone female driver. The female, a Kelowna resident who is well known to the police, was arrested without incident. She was also wanted for three outstanding warrants.

The 39-year-old female has since been released from custody for a court date in September.

The next day, on July 31, Kelowna RCMP responded to a call of a possible impaired driver in a parkade in the 1900 block of Pandosy St, Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP found a red Mercedes-Benz with mismatched licence plates. The occupants of the Mercedes refused to comply with police commands and attempted to flee, but, police were able to block their escape.

Two males were arrested.

One man had climbed into the trunk of the vehicle attempting to hide from police. He was removed from the trunk, and multiple loaded firearms were located within arms reach of him. He already has a Mandatory Firearms Prohibition, and was on judicial release for fentanyl possession and carrying a loaded, stolen handgun.

The other male is also subject to a Mandatory Firearms Prohibition, and was on Probation with a condition not to possess any weapon.

The seized firearms included an AR15 style rifle, with a 30-round high-capacity magazine, a loaded pump-action shotgun, a SKS style semi-automatic rifle, a .30 caliber semi-automatic rifle, a replica double barrel shotgun (actually a paint ball gun), and a replica pistol. A large amount of drugs were also seized, believed to include crack cocaine, methamphetamine, GHB, and marijuana. In addition, the car contained what appears to be stolen property.

One police officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest, but fortunately has been treated and released from hospital.

The investigation is continuing.

