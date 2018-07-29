A truck and trailer engulfed in flames on the Coquihalla. It is believed the incident took place near the Juliet Creek Bridge exit. Screenshot from video

VIDEO: Truck and trailer engulfed in flames on Coquihalla

A truck and horse trailer in flames were seen on the Coquihalla

A truck and horse trailer were engulfed in flames and black smoke on the Coquihalla on Sunday afternoon.

A social media post shows a person leading a horse away from the fire alongside the road near the Juliet Creek Bridge exit.

The cause of the fire and if there were any injuries is not known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The left lane has been opened.

