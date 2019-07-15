A dump truck is believed to have struck a power pole causing the lines to knock down and start a small brush fire near KVR Middle School and Penticton Secondary School (Mark Brett - Western News)

Dump truck lifts power lines causing fire near South Okanagan school

Emergency responders dealt with two incidents at the same time near KVR Middle School

A dump truck that lifted its box into power pole lines near the KVR Middle School is believed to have started a fire on Monday just before noon.

Smoke and flames could be seen from coming from nearby brush on the inside of the Penticton Secondary School fencing near the running track.

The truck, which was sitting near the parking lot across the street at KVR Middle School, had its lift up and pushed into the power lines. A hydro line, that was eventually cut by emergency crews, was resting across the top of it.

City crews were on site and the driver remained inside the vehicle for precaution. It is believed the power is out in some areas due to the incident. Emergency responders have Jermyn Avenue closed.

The Penticton fire department quickly knocked down the brush fire and the fire at the base of the power pole was smouldering as the Penticton Western News reporter arrived.

More on this to come.

