Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

A truck driver facing criminal charges in a fatal collision involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus is to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday.

RCMP say Jaskirat Sidhu, who is 29, is to be in provincial court in Melfort at 9:30 a.m.

Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

He was arrested on Friday at his home in Calgary after a three-month police investigation.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured when the junior hockey team’s bus and a transport truck driven by Sidhu crashed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

Sidhu was not hurt.

READ MORE: Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

He was taken into custody after the crash, but was released the same night.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game.

RCMP have said they will not release any details of the investigation or what they believe happened. The only thing the Mounties have said to this point is that the truck was in the intersection when the collision occurred.

Supt. Derek Williams said Friday that the probe was exhaustive and included 60 core investigators combing through records, interviewing five dozen witnesses and using 3D technology to determine what happened.

“In order to lay these charges, we require evidence the motor vehicle was being operated in a manner that is dangerous to the public,” he said.

“We’ve looked at every aspect of the collision, including speed of the vehicles, point of impact, position of the vehicles, impairment, road and weather conditions and witness evidence.

“Every piece of information was carefully examined.”

The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave
Next story
B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Just Posted

Revelstoke Derailers pull off a last minute win in last home bout of the season

The crowd at the Forum went wild

A life above the clouds: How Ruedi Beglinger has seen climbing change over three decades in the Selkirks

When Ruedi Beglinger first visited Canada over three decades ago, he says… Continue reading

Revelstoke RCMP officer riding in Cops for Kids again in September

Revelstoke Staff Sergeant Kurt Grabinsky is once again cycling 1,000 km on… Continue reading

École des Glaciers’ first four graduates continue on to RSS

The first group of École des Glaciers Grade 7 grads have said… Continue reading

Free Slurpees for everyone in the Okanagan

7-Eleven is holding its birthday party next week in Kelowna and the surrounding area

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Reducing parking distance limits from fire hydrants could create 2,650 new parking spaces in Surrey, city staff say

New faces on Okanagan College Foundation board

SASCU’s Sheri Hamilton will represent Shuswap-Revelstoke area

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design by 2020

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

Weinstein pleads not guilty on sex crime charges, released on bail

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault

Most Read