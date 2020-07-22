Truck fire on Coquihalla. Image: Facebook

Truck fire causes delays on Coquihalla

The incident is blocked the northbound lanes of Highway 5

A semi-truck fire on the Coquihalla is causing delays for drivers headed northbound.

The incident is blocking the right lanes just before Falls Lake on Highway 5.

Emergency crews are on route to the scene, it’s not known if the flames have spread.

The vehicle fire sparked about 10 a.m. Wednesday. It’s unclear what caused the blaze or if the occupants were injured.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and proceed carefully in the area.

READ MORE: No growth on wildfire near Merritt as BC Wildfire works to contain

Coquihalla Highway

