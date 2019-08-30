Truck fire delays motorists on Silver Star Road

More than 60 motorists heading into the long weekend were delayed after a truck burst into flames on Silver Star Road.

BX Swan Lake fire crews and Silver Star Fire Department quickly doused the fire just after 3 p.m. Friday.

“We found a fully engulfed truck fire that was towing a fifth wheel,” said BX Fire Chief Bill Wacey.

“The vehicle is a total write off, there is no damage to the trailer.”

There were also no injuries to the Vernon driver and his family, who were in the truck at the time.

“I’ll make an assumption they were heading up to the Star for a nice camping weekend,” said Wacey.

Silver Star Road was closed for close to an hour while crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene. A lineup of vehicles, many with mountain bikes heading up the mountain resort, sat patiently waiting.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.