The incident happened around 9 am near Three Valley Gap

Emergency crews on site attending to overturned truck at 9 am, Oct 9. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press Media)

A truck flipped on it’s side just before Three Valley Gap west of Revelstoke.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Expect delays in the area, traffic is alternating around the scene.

