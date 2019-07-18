Truck flips on Okanagan highway

Driver says he lost control of the truck while taking a turn

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

The truck has been flipped up right side, but traffic is backed up behind the incident.

Traffic is backed up on Westside Road as the truck puts up a fight as tow trucks try to put the vehicle upright. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/T6m5EJJO4g — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) July 18, 2019

A Capital News reporter on scene says traffic is moving slowly, but smoothly.

The truck will be towed away momentarily and normal traffic patterns should resume.

2 Sisters Poultry and Meat truck that flipped on Westside Rd near Bear Creek Provincial Park is back on all wheels and being towed away momentarily. Traffic is moving smoothly. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/TfYf6Lm9xz — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) July 18, 2019

ORIGINAL

A truck has flipped on its side on Westside Road near Bear Creek Provincial Park.

The driver of the Two Sisters Poultry and Meat truck says he lost control while turning and the vehicle turned on its side.

A tow truck is working to get the moving truck up right and off Westside Road. Police say it was an accident and alcohol wasn't a contributing factor. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/DMOHyb5RBG — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) July 18, 2019

A tow truck is on scene to get the truck upright and off the road.

The truck is blocking one lane of traffic.

A truck which flipped on Westside Road near Bear Creek Provincial Park has blocked one lane of traffic. The driver was left unharmed and says he lost control on a turn. No one else was in the vehicle. More to come @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/ljAttxIein — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) July 18, 2019

RCMP said alcohol is not being considered as a contributing factor.

