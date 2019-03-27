Truck plows into multiple vehicles in Okanagan city, witness claims

A witness is claiming that a white pickup truck wreaked havoc on a Vernon street Wednesday afternoon.
They report that the vehicle was in the 4100-block of 34a Street and allegedly crashed into multiple vehicles before being stopped in the Vernon Square Shopping Centre.
The vehicle has since been removed from the parking lot.
Police have not yet responded to a request for comment.
There is currently no word on any injuries.
