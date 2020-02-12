Truck rolls off embankment, lands near North Okanagan home

A pickup truck landed just feet from a home after it rolled off Pleasant Valley Road Wednesday night.
The truck and a car were towed from the scene, just north of Butcher Boys, shortly after 6 p.m.
The contents of the truck bed spilled out onto the driveway of the home, in the 5000 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
It’s unknown what, if any, injuries were sustained.
More details will be provided as they become available.
