Truck stolen in North Okanagan overnight

A 2002 F350 was stolen from a Whitevale home sometime overnight Jan. 14. (Contributed)

A Lumby family woke to an empty driveway early Friday morning.

Their truck was stolen sometime between 9 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 1 a.m. the next morning from Whitevale Road.

The 2002 blue F350, extended cab long box has a tidy tank in the back. There are also Little Smoky Ranch decals on both sides of the truck, which has an eight-inch lift with 37-inch tires on black rims.

The theft has been reported to the RCMP. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Proposed Vernon school bus changes back on board

READ MORE: Lights back on for 25K in Southern Interior, mostly Vernon

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPstolen truck