Trucking company sues dead B.C. man for damages caused in crash that killed him

The suit is seeking damages of $33,285.57, for tow and repair costs incurred from the 2020 incident

Kamloops Court House

Kamloops Court House

A Saskatchewan trucking company has sued a deceased Clearwater man’s estate in an attempt to recoup funds from a collision in early 2020.

Q Line Trucking, which also has an office in downtown Kamloops, filed a civil claim with B.C. Supreme Court against the estate of Joey Ressler when his vehicle collided with the company’s semi trailer near Little Fort.

Ressler, a 39-year-old man from Clearwater, died at the scene.

The trucking company is seeking over $30,000 in damages.

According to court documents, Ressler was travelling on Highway 5 in his 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt when he lost control of the sedan, colliding with an oncoming truck and then hitting the semi. The semi trailer was damaged in the incident and required a tow.

“Ressler owed a duty to Q Line to operate the Cobalt to the standard of a reasonably competent driver,” the claim reads. “Ressler failed to meet the standard by driving too fast for the conditions, not paying attention and/or failing to properly maintain the Cobalt or to ensure it was roadworthy.”

Q Line Trucking is seeking losses in the amount of $33,285.57, for tow and repair costs incurred.

A winter warning was issued for the North Thompson on Feb. 5, 2020, with snowfall up to 15 cm expected. Weather is believed to be a factor in numerous incidents.

None of the allegations brought forward in the document have been proven in court.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Provinces clamour for rapid tests while feds struggle to deliver millions promised
Next story
Alberta premier says he won’t follow Quebec plan to levy fee on COVID-19 unvaccinated

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council adopts a bylaw that bans single-use plastic bags in Revelstoke. Customers will have the option to purchase paper or reusable bags. (Black Press file photo)
Revelstoke adopts bylaw to ban single-use plastics

Highway 1, 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke looking west on Jan. 12, 2022. (DriveBC image)
UPDATE: Highway 1 open between Sicamous and Revelstoke after closure for avalanche control

Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge Resort has been named to the PGA of B.C.’s Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021 list. (PGA of BC photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap golf pros crack PGA of BC top 100 of 2021 list

Trevor Zak (left), owner of Fitness Inc. speaks during an event at his gym, while Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison looks on. Trevor Crawley photo.
MP Morrison calls for more ICU capacity, lends support to fined local gym owner