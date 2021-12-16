The former Overwaitea parking lot on Bridge Street has become the depository for debris resulting from the Nov. 14 flood. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Trucks haul tonnes of flood debris from Princeton’s downtown

Mayor says the clean up will take weeks

The clean up of debris from the Nov. 14 flood continues, but it will be weeks before it is complete.

“We’re hoping to have the big stuff done by the end of the month,” said Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

Furniture, mattresses, clothing, appliances, drywall and much, much more has been collected from street sides, and deposited in the former Overwaitea parking lot on Bridge Street.

There, contractors work daily to load the material into trucks, and deliver it to the Princeton landfill.

“It’s the only place it can go,” said Coyne.

The mayor said he couldn’t begin to guess at the tonnage of the waste. Every load must be weighed at the dump site, so that the municipality can recoup the costs of the operation from the province.

“It’s all being calculated when it comes in, so we will have a total at the end.”

The landfill is now operating on winter hours, closed Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday to the public. However, it is operating specially on those days to accommodate the contractors.

