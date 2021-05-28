Empty bottles litter Kal Beach in early May 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Trucks with loose litter trashing Okanagan roads

One city looks at costly cleanup program, and alternatives

Garbage flying out the back of pickup trucks is driving upset around town.

The City of Vernon has looked at a roadside litter control program, which would cost $22,500 annually for just three roads identified as needing a cleanup.

Eastside, Bella Vista and Silver Star roads were identified as needing enhanced litter control by city council.

“Pickup truck owners are probably the worst who throw garbage in the back and it flies out while they are driving,” Coun. Kari Gares said.

Mayor Victor Cumming lives on Eastside Road and says there is plenty of fast food garbage and beer cans on a daily basis.

“We had a neighbour cleanup a stretch and he picked up 36 wine bottles,” Cumming said.

Camping season has sparked the return of more garbage on the roadsides coming out of Ellison Park.

“There’s a marked increase when the campground opens,” said Coun. Brian Quiring, who also lives on Eastside Road. “We are seeing bags full of garbage from the campground ending up on the road from RVs, cans are blowing out of the back of pickup trucks.”

Council isn’t moving ahead with the roadside litter control just yet as other alternatives are being looked at, as well as other roads.

“There’s other programs out there like Adopt-a-Road,” Coun. Akbal Mund said. “There’s a lot of roads in Vernon that have a lot of litter too rather than these three roads.”

READ MORE: Penticton paramountcy sparks Vernon vote

READ MORE: Vernon gears up for GoByBike Week

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Garbage

Previous story
UPDATE: Two fundraisers launched to support familes of Kelowna students killed in car crash
Next story
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Just Posted

It’s a bit shocking when lunch is something you’d usually shriek in horror at if you found it lurking in the spaghetti and meatballs. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s Lowdown: It’s time to eat insects. Oh dear.

People around the world consume more than 1,900 different species of insects

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Astronauts in space are exposed to the radiation equivalent of 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays

Your morning start for Friday, May 28, 2021

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

The story <em>Soup’s on — the car engine</em> appeared in the Dec. 31, 1999 edition of the Revelstoke Review. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Cooking on a car engine: a Review Review audio story

Vince Gorman touts cooking on his manifold while he travels the province back in 1999

Vernon-raised singer-songwriter Justin Moore is featured in the final episode of FOCUS B-Sides which airs until May 30 at midnight. (VDPAC)
Okanagan, tune in for final episode of B-Sides

Finale of FOCUS B-Sides features musical stylings of Chipko Jones, Justin Moore, Jessica Bourelle and Shaughnessy

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Empty bottles litter Kal Beach in early May 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Trucks with loose litter trashing Okanagan roads

One city looks at costly cleanup program, and alternatives

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Wildfire near Keremeos (BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Wildfire near Keremeos under control

This is the second wildfire in the region in a week

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 responded to a report of an injury on a houseboat on Friday, May 28, 2021. (File photo)
Injury from fall on houseboat stairs prompts call to Shuswap Lake marine rescue

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 leader said man was alert and in good spirits

(Contributed/GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Two fundraisers launched to support familes of Kelowna students killed in car crash

Both fundraisers have raised a combined total of more than $16,000

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

St. Joseph’s Mission operated from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. Chiefs from across B.C. have been meeting at length after Indigenous communities were rocked by the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children. (Rebecca Dyok)
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

‘I’m glad that they were found. It’s an eye-opener for many people all over the world,’ says Pearl Petal a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission

Most Read