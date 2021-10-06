A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make good today on his election promise to require all federal employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make good today on his election promise to require all federal employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trudeau expected to announce all federal workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19

Policy is expected to go into effect by the end of this month, allow only very narrow exceptions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make good today on his election promise to require all federal employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Trudeau is expected to announce at a news conference this morning a new policy of mandatory vaccinations for employees in federally regulated workplaces.

That will include mandatory vaccinations for anyone wanting to board a plane or a train in Canada.

The policy is expected to go into effect by the end of this month.

Trudeau promised in August, just before calling the election, that his Liberal government would make vaccinations mandatory for federal employees.

Since then, Treasury Board officials have been working out the details — including the consequences for workers who refuse to get vaccinated — in consultation with the affected unions.

On Tuesday, an executive of one of the unions said a draft policy that’s been circulated would require even federal employees who work from home to be fully vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs.

Stephane Aubry, vice-president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, said the government appears to be leaning toward making vaccination “a condition of employment” that would apply to everyone, regardless of where they work.

The policy is expected to allow only for very narrow medical exceptions.

Trudeau’s government is also working with provinces on producing a federal proof of vaccination certificate, or passport, but that is not expected to be part of today’s announcement.

Federal officials say a national vaccine passport that could be used for international travel can’t be created unilaterally by Ottawa because all health data in Canada is compiled and stored by the provinces and territories.

Mandatory vaccination became a pivotal wedge issue during last month’s election campaign.

Although personally supportive of vaccines, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was the only major party leader to oppose making them mandatory, arguing that individuals’ personal health decisions must be respected.

Trudeau cast the issue as a matter of showing federal leadership, reinforcing the need for everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities.

He was dogged throughout the campaign by extreme, profanity-spewing, anti-vaccination protesters and supporters of the People’s Party of Canada, which capitalized on the anti-vaccine movement to boost its share of the popular vote to almost five per cent.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, province says

CoronavirusFederal PoliticsLabourvaccines

Previous story
Seniors advocate to release review of COVID-19 outbreaks at B.C. care facilities
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Kelowna man located

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Jack-o’-lanterns originate from an Irish myth

Sarah Harper and Stu Smith in their garden. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
‘The right veggie for the end of the world’: Hot pepper farmers weather a challenging summer

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is conducting brush pile burning. They said smoke may be visible from the city and from Highway 1. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort conducting brush pile burns

A dog in a witch costume for Halloween. (Yama Markus/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Ancient cultures believed Halloween costumes hid them from ghosts