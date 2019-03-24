Tamara Taggart is seeking the Liberal nomination for the riding of Vancouver Kingsway ahead of the federal election in October. (University of the Fraser Valley)

Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event

The former broadcaster is seeking the nomination for the Vancouver Kingsway riding

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join Tamara Taggart in Vancouver on Sunday at the Liberal party’s nomination event, where the former broadcaster will likely become an official Liberal candidate.

The mother of three is seeking the Liberal nomination for the riding of Vancouver Kingsway ahead of the federal election in October.

READ MORE: Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

In December, Taggart announced her intent to enter politics after she was let go by CTV in August.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to speak at the event alongside Taggart which is taking place at the Kensington Community Centre, according to a statement from the Liberal Party of Canada.

The riding is currently held by NDP MP Don Davies who has held the position since 2008.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Four people displaced by Taylor Road fire
Next story
Stetski: Budget fails to put people and planet first

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 20

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 22, 1899 The paper ran the… Continue reading

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club back from most successful nationals yet

Revelstoke sent sixteen athletes to the eight day Nordic Skiing championships in… Continue reading

Letter to the editor: Waiting to see the highways upgraded

Last week (the Revelstoke Review) reported a slight decrease in accident rates… Continue reading

From hospitality to history

Laura Young doesn’t have a history background, but she didn’t let that stop her from running a museum.

Rain on the way for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon’s dust warning is ongoing

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event

The former broadcaster is seeking the nomination for the Vancouver Kingsway riding

Mudslide sends debris into Highway

Highway 33 near Joe Rich had mud spilled on the highway from the slide

Penticton SAR team helicopters injured climber to safety

A 30-year-old woman suffered a suspected lower-limb fracture in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

Kootnekoff: R v. Sidhu, was he asleep?

Driver in Humboldt crash wasn’t distracted at time of collision with bus,… Continue reading

Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The riding opened up when Sheila Malcolmson resigned in January

B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed

Children taught to strike and shout fringe far-left demands

Judges on Twitter? Ethical guidance for those on the bench under review

Canadian judges involvement in community life are among issues under review

Four people displaced by Taylor Road fire

The Kelowna Fire Department say no one was injured and the cause of the fire is not suspicious

Most Read