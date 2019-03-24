Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event

The former broadcaster is seeking the nomination for the Vancouver Kingsway riding

Tamara Taggart is seeking the Liberal nomination for the riding of Vancouver Kingsway ahead of the federal election in October. (University of the Fraser Valley)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join Tamara Taggart in Vancouver on Sunday at the Liberal party’s nomination event, where the former broadcaster will likely become an official Liberal candidate.

The mother of three is seeking the Liberal nomination for the riding of Vancouver Kingsway ahead of the federal election in October.

In December, Taggart announced her intent to enter politics after she was let go by CTV in August.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to speak at the event alongside Taggart which is taking place at the Kensington Community Centre, according to a statement from the Liberal Party of Canada.

The riding is currently held by NDP MP Don Davies who has held the position since 2008.



