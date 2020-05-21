Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (The Canadian Press)

Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is sending $75 million to organizations that help Indigenous people living in urban areas and off reserves through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government had previously promised $15 million in funding for services such as counselling, health care, food and supportive housing.

More than a million Indigenous people live in cities or off reserves, Trudeau says, and they deserve good services that are culturally appropriate.

The Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people, primarily on reserves and in Indigenous communities.

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, which represents Indigenous people living off reserves, has said that imbalance is discriminatory, denying adequate help to some people depending on where they live.

Service organizations have said that demand for the help they provide is up and it’s difficult to provide it with anti-pandemic safety measures in place.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan back-to-school survey due Friday
Next story
Westbank Chief, Kelowna mayor to shave heads after a successful fundraiser

Just Posted

Three-storey, multi-use development proposed for 2nd St. W

A condition of the development permit is to secure more off site parking or pay around $60,000

Special weather statement: Snow to hit Okanagan connector from Merrit to Kelowna

A weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today and Friday

Palmer worked with apple breeding program in Summerland

Horticulturalist initiated the apple breeding and the clonal rootstock programs in 1920s

Resort golf course gets development permit for clearing and brushing

The project will come back to Revelstoke City Council for another permit before construction begins

Revelstoke library opening for curbside pickup June 2

Books can be returned May 23, May 26 and May 30 before going back to 24/7 June 2

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Is it time to ground the Snowbirds?

As a group, they are an iconic Canadian symbol that rivals the… Continue reading

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen announces funding for charities responding to COVID-19

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen will provide $149,000 to… Continue reading

Westbank Chief, Kelowna mayor to shave heads after a successful fundraiser

Mayor Basran and Chief Dickinson both raised over $10,000 dollars for the Haircuts for Healthcare campaign

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people

North Okanagan back-to-school survey due Friday

If parents do not complete the survey your child may not be permitted to attend school in June

Owners of Waterway houseboats receive $5,000 each after court decision

The award follows a court case which found the province and Sicamous partially responsible for flood damage

Most Read