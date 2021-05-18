Trudeau says he knew about investigation into general overseeing vaccines weeks ago

Prime Minister says he did not know the details of the investigation into Maj.-Gen. Dany Forti

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he learned weeks ago that the military officer overseeing Canada’s vaccination campaign was under investigation.

Trudeau says he did not know the details of the investigation into Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who was abruptly sidelined from his role on Friday with little explanation.

A source who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly told The Canadian Press that the investigation relates to an allegation of sexual misconduct.

CTV News has reported that Fortin is being investigated for having allegedly exposed himself to a woman while he was an officer cadet at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que., in 1989.

Fortin’s lawyer says the general only learned of the allegation on Sunday and he categorically denies any wrongdoing.

Trudeau says his first thought is with the alleged victim, but that he expects a fair, complete and rigorous investigation.

The prime minister sought to reassure Canadians that the vaccination campaign, which is now being overseen by Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie, will not be negatively affected by Fortin’s departure.

—The Canadian Press

