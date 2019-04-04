True Grain Bread marks 15th year

Chain of B.C. bakeries to celebrate millionth loaf on Saturday

True Grain Bread is celebrating its 15th anniversary and one millionth loaf of handcrafted bread sold this month.

The True Grain Bread specializes in reconnecting people to their food. The business which is family owned strives to make sure that all there products are 100 per cent B.C. grown and milled.

“Our customers know their bread or croissant, or favourite cookie all started on a B.C. organic farm, They know the flour was milled here, and that what they’re eating was made by hand, by highly trained craftspeople. They know we’re not going to add ingredients they can’t pronounce. Its a system of trust, based on shared values, and its allowed us to change the way people experience their food,” said Bruce Stewart, True Grain president and co-owner.

In 2016, the company began using exclusively B.C. grown and B.C. milled organic grain.

This cuts out thousands of kilometres of shipping compared to bringing in grain from the Prairies.

Stewart calculates that this will cut the company’s greenhouse gas emissions by 11 metric tonnes.

True Grain teams in Cowichan Bay, Courtenay, and Summerland are all inviting their communities to join them on Saturday, April 6 to celebrate with prize draws, sampling frenzies, and general merriment.

