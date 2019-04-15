Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max 8 jets

Countries around the world grounded the Boeing 737 Max after a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash last month

President Donald Trump is offering some unsolicited advice to Boeing, manufacturer of the troubled 737 Max jet.

Trump tweeted Monday that if he were in charge of Boeing, he would “FIX” the plane, “add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.” He adds: “No product has suffered like this one.”

Trump — who brands his hotels, golf courses and buildings with the Trump name — tweeted sarcastically, “what the hell do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!)”

Airlines and countries around the world have grounded the Boeing 737 Max or banned it from airspace after an Ethiopian Airlines crash last month. A crash involving the same model happened off Indonesia in October.

Trump once owned a short-lived airline: Trump Shuttle.

READ MORE: Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

READ MORE: Boeing cutting production rate of troubled 737 Max jet

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Strong storms in U.S. South kill at least 8 and injure dozens
Next story
UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Just Posted

Grizzlies provincial champions

Revelstoke beats Victoria for the Cyclone Taylor Cup

UPDATE: 25-year-old man in custody following shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was one of two men shot at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday, April 14.

Donnie McDougall wows crowd in Revelstoke

Formerly of The Guess Who, McDougall continues to play their greatest hits

Volunteers needed for Global Greeter program in Revelstoke

Love where you live? Share that with a visitor!

Okanagan paddleboard teams take on Mother Nature, raise $5,000+

One adult, one youth team from Vernon battled Ma Nature to help families dealing with cancer

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max 8 jets

Countries around the world grounded the Boeing 737 Max after a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash last month

Ballet Kelowna closes season with Spring

Spring will be presented May 3 and 4

Proud for Prom makes graduates in Kelowna shine

The inaugural year of proud for prom helped 32 students get ready for prom

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Okanagan theft victim thanks community for kindness

Vernon woman had purse and cell phone stolen from locked vehicle after window smashed in

Small pallet fire behind downtown Okanagan businesses extinguished

Happened just before noon in Vernon

Most Read