Trump still hangs tariff threat over Mexico despite deal

Trump has defended the deal reached Friday with Mexico to avert a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods

President Donald Trump says he may renew his tariff threat against Mexico if the U.S. ally doesn’t co-operate on border issues.

Trump says in a series of tweets Sunday that, “if for some unknown reason” such co-operation fails, “we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of Tariffs.” He says he doesn’t believe that’ll be necessary.

Trump has defended the deal reached Friday with Mexico to avert a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods that was to take effect Monday. It was announced with much fanfare but includes few new solutions to quickly stem the surge of migrants entering the U.S.

He insists it includes changes his and other administrations had pushed for, “but were not able to get them, or get them in full” until now.

READ ALSO: Mexican avocado growers expect US consumers to bear tariffs

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Just Posted

BC Hydro moving forward with Wildlife Enhancement Project

They have selected Burton Flats, south of Nakusp on the east side of the reservoir

CP Rail received $31,500 penalty for effluent discharge in Golden

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has received a $31,500 penalty for environmental pollution… Continue reading

Revelstoke cyclist fundraising for kids cancer research

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review Emily Horkley has been aware and… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 5

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Rain for Revelstoke, no new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Roads and weather conditions today

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Needle and knife allegedly found during elementary school field trip

Parents outraged after finding out grade 3 students were allegedly instructed to pick up garbage near Vernon beach without their permission

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

Domesticated pigeon at Okanagan SPCA looking for new home

Plenty of interest has been shown for Audubon the friendly pigeon

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Most Read