This map shows the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s latest evacuation zone, ordered Saturday, July 24, covers all of Mount Baldy Ski Resort.

Twice as many West Boundary homes under evacuation orders as Nk’Mip wildfire burns

The latest orders came into effect Saturday morning, July 24

Evacuation orders were issued to another 126 properties in the West Boundary on Saturday, July 24, bringing the total number of orders to around 250 since the nearby Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire threatened the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) earlier this week.

READ MORE: RDKB evacuation centre moves from Grand Forks to Midway

READ MORE: RDKB orders evacuation of Area E homes, as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire rages

The new orders extend the evacuation zone that went up Tuesday, July 20, to include the Mount Baldy Ski Resort, carrying eastward to Fish Lake West Road, Belchrome Forest Service Road and Conkle Lake Provincial Park, the RDKB announced at around 11 a.m.

McKinney Road is now closed between the intersection of Mount Baldy Road to Oliver, the RDBK said.

Another 318 properties remain on evacuation alert in the surrounding Electoral Area E, the district announced at 11 a.m.

Evacuees are urged to gather their “5-P’s” — People, Pets, Prescription medicines, Photos and Papers — and leave the area immediately. Those in need of temporary shelter are invited to stay at the Village of Midway’s Boundary Expo Recreation Centre at 734 7th Ave.

The Nk’Mip wildfire was burning at 6,800 hectares as of the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard’s last update, Friday, July 23.

 

