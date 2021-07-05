Two fines were issued Friday night, July 2/3, to individuals caught violating a campfire ban that is in effect throughout the province. (BC Conservation Officer Service image)

Two $1,150 fines issued for campfires in North Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service personnel enforcing campfire ban

Extreme heat, smoky skies, wildfires and related devastation weren’t enough to convince everyone of the importance of the current fire ban.

On Friday night, July 2/3, the BC Conservation Officer Service issued fines to two individuals for having campfires, one in the Enderby area and the other in Vernon.

In both cases, fines of $1,150 were issued under the Wildfire Act.

Category 2 and 3 campfires were both prohibited as of noon on June 30. Those found in violation can be fined $1,150 and may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

According to the B.C. government, if a contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, those responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Conservation Officer Service personnel have been out enforcing the campfire ban. To report an illegal fire call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

B.C. Wildfires 2021fire ban

