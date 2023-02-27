Outgoing Penticton mayor John Vassilaki looking a bit stunned as election results come in on 2022’s election night. Vassilaki said he is retiring from politics to focus on his businesses. (Brennan Phillips - Western News FILE)

Two candidates banned from running for municipal office in South Okanagan in 2026

Lindsay Hall in Penticton and Amanda Hilario in Osoyoos are disqualified by Elections BC

Two candidates for municipal office in the South Okanagan, including one who dropped out almost immediately, have been disqualified from running again in 2026.

Amanda Hilario had filed to run in Osoyoos before dropping out of the race and withdrawing her nomination on Sept. 12, 2022.

That did not absolve Hilario of filing a campaign finance declaration with Elections BC, and after failing to complete within the mandatory 90 days after the election was disqualified.

In Penticton, Lindsey Hall did make it onto the ballots, garnering 2,013 votes but finishing third from the bottom in the fierce competition for a council seat.

READ MORE: Those who spent, won in Penticton’s 2022 election

Hall also didn’t file within the 90-day reporting period, and like Hilario, was notified by Elections BC that they had until Feb. 13 for a late filing.

The late filing period does come with a $500 penalty. Both are now barred from running in the 2026 municipal election by Elections BC.

A report on Hilario is set to be presented to Osoyoos Council on Feb. 28, and a report on Hall is scheduled to be presented to Penticton council on March 7 as required by law under the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act.

