Two Climbers rescued in Glacier National Park

Parks Canada performed a successful helicopter rescue

Two climbers where rescued in Glacier National Park on Friday July 9 after one climber took a fall.

The two experienced climbers where climbing the northwest buttress of Eagle Peak when the lead climber took a fall and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The climbers where roughly 100 meters high at the time of the accident and where able to call Parks Canada for assistance. The call was made at 11:20 a.m. and Parks Canada was able to quickly respond to the incident.

“Visitor Safety staff conducted a technical long line rescue to sling the climbers off the face of the mountain,” said Shelly Bird, public relations officer for Parks Canada.

The west buttress of Eagle Peak is an alpine route leading directly to the summit. The route is rated D (difficult).

After the successful rescue the injured climber was transferred to by ambulance to Golden.

