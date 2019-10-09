The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two-day bail hearing in RCMP secrets case set for next week

Cameron Jay Ortis is accused of violating the Security of Information Act

An RCMP employee charged with breaching the official-secrets law will get a chance next week to argue he should be released on bail.

A bail hearing is set for Oct. 17 and 18 for Cameron Jay Ortis, who was arrested almost a month ago.

Ortis, 47, made his fifth appearance in Ontario court today via video link from the maximum-security wing of an Ottawa jail.

The senior RCMP intelligence official is accused of violating the Security of Information Act as well as Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust, for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or terrorist group.

He faces a total of seven counts against under the various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, through to Sept. 12 of this year.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has said the allegations are extremely unsettling, given that Ortis had access to intelligence from domestic and international allies.

READ MORE: Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

READ MORE: Intelligence official charged seemed to be ‘exemplar of discretion’: UBC professor

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
For 1st time, Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached
Next story
TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council approves Tax Exemption Bylaw for 2020

All of the churchs are on the list

Kootenay Columbia candidates talk caribou preservation

The debate on how to protect Mountain Caribou has been ongoing in… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: mainly sunny

High seven degrees

Parks Canada removing beetle infested trees in Glacier National Park

Spruce beetles are bark beetles, native to B.C., that typically infest downed or weakened trees

Beware: Requests to test water in people’s homes in Malakwa draw suspicion

Door-to-door visits do not match the timing or description of the last CSRD consultant visit to the area

Rap video features Okanagan city’s underbelly

“Even in some of the harder areas in Vernon it is still beautiful here,” Alfy’O

Matsqui First Nation files claim against federal government for sale of reserve lands 150 years ago

Over 99 per cent of reserve land sold to settlers with compensation, according to claim

Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

Stores matching donations until Oct. 31

Volunteer to help save the burrowing owl in the South Okanagan

The Burrowing Owl Conservation Society is hosting a work party to help with owl habitat

Kelowna trial date set for man charged with smuggling drugs over Osoyoos border

Armando Esparza-Ochoa didn’t appear either in court or by video-link today

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

Qigong and tai chi session scheduled in Summerland

Exercises will be taught at Summerland Drop In on Oct. 17

PET OF THE WEEK: Tweety wants to grow up in a loving home

Six-month-old cat lives at Critteraid in Summerland

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

The OCO will perform in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this October

Most Read