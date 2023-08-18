Rosanna Wijenberg alongside a large cedar tree at Frisby Ridge north of Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Two-day rainforest conservation event comes to Revelstoke

The events start with a documentary viewing at La Baguette at 7 p.m.

A weekend dedicated to big trees starts tomorrow (Aug. 19) at La Baguette, hosted by local organization, Thuja.

Thuja is a local organization that sets out to do the ethical heavy lifting that most consumers don’t want to do. With extensive research, the organization distinguishes the more environmentally friendly businesses from the less. Starting Saturday, Thuja will host it’s For the Love of Big Trees event.

On Facebook, the group described the events as “a weekend dedicated to the protection of the interior rainforest.”

Beginning with a screening of the PRIMEVAL documentary at La Baguette, the events will get underway at 7 p.m. The first night will also include speakers from the Valhalla Wilderness Society. Craft beer from Persephone Brewing will also be available.

On Sunday, the events will take participants out into the forest to be amongst the trees that the weekend is dedicated to. Meeting at the Revelstoke Recreation Centre at 10 a.m., the group will then head out into the forest for a tour of the Downie Creek Old Growth Trail to the Zem mother tree.

READ MORE: Good Samaritans and first responders stop forest fire near Golden

Biologist, Rosie Wijenberg, will help lead the walk, as the group explores ancient biodiversity. Wijenberg will also lead a BC Big tree Measuring workshop, giving participants the chance to learn the scientific protocol for measuring and nominating a big tree for the BC Big Tree Registry.

To take part in the event, participants will have to register by emailing arnoul@wearethuja.com or by direct messaging Thuja’s Instagram, @wearethuja.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort closes due to weather, smoke

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
