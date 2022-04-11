The Phelps family announced the passing of Kyle Phelps and his partner Nikki Mueller who died in a fire Friday night, April 8 in an RV trailer on Adams Lake band land. (Facebook image)

The Phelps family announced the passing of Kyle Phelps and his partner Nikki Mueller who died in a fire Friday night, April 8 in an RV trailer on Adams Lake band land. (Facebook image)

Two dead in trailer fire on Adams Lake band land near Chase

The recreational vehicle was already engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived

Two people died in a fire on the Adams Lake band reserve on Friday night, April 8.

Chase RCMP report that the Adams Lake Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP responded to a report of a structure fire about 11:45 p.m. April 8.

When emergency crews arrived, the RV trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

“Tragically, human remains were discovered after the fire was extinguished. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation; however there is no evidence to indicate that the cause of the fire was suspicious in nature,” reported Chase RCMP. “Our thoughts are with the victims’ families at this difficult time.”

The Phelps family has announced the passing of Kyle Daniel Phelps, 49, and his partner Nikki Mueller.

For anyone wishing to provide a monetary donation, cash donations can be given to Donna Jules or e-transfers can be sent to Diane Anthony at ladydi_shuswap@hotmail.com.

