Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

Edmonton police have charged two women with attempted murder in an abuse investigation involving five children under the age of 10.

After receiving a tip from a babysitter last month, police say they checked a house in the city and found the children in a “shocking environment and physical state.”

All of the kids needed medical attention, including two who were admitted to hospital.

Police say they arrested two women who are known to the children and who were responsible for their care.

The women, age 23 and 24, also face other charges including aggravated assault, abandonment of a child, unlawful confinement and criminal negligence.

Police say the children are recovering and are being looked after in loving environments with lots of support.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sani-dump remains approved for Powerhouse Road

Just Posted

Sani-dump remains approved for Powerhouse Road

Was brought back to council by the mayor

Evangelical group plan to make former Anglican church new national headquarters

The Eternal Riders will be hosting their second annual “Steeper and Deeper” conference in Revelstoke on Feb. 2.

Farwell Splash Park Society hopes to make waterplay accessible

The group has raised about 30 per cent of the funds needed for the project

Revelstoke likely to see another busy building season

City working towards making planning application process easier to understand

EDITORIAL: Bright future for RSS grads

The future looks bright for Revelstoke Secondary School students. Faced with graduation,… Continue reading

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

TSB blames optical illusion for plane crash

TSB blames optical illusion and unsecured cargo for 2016 fatal plane crash near Prince George

B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

Canadian comedy tour hits snowy Okanagan

Snowed In Comedy Tour is back with stops in Kelowna, Penticton, Big White, SilverStar and Vernon

KIJHL rejects northern expansion

Travel costs influence vote against Quesnel addition

RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

Most Read