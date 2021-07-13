The Carrol Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

The Carrol Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Two fires north of Golden burning out of control

Both the Carrol Creek and Blackwater Ridge blazes are being monitored by BC Wildfire Service

With 69 fires currently burning in the Southeast Fire Centre, two fires in the Donald area, located north of Golden along Highway 1, have been classified as a modified response by the BC Wildfire Service.

Modified response or “monitor fires” are established based on a mix of factors including but not limited to, challenges to crew safety, distance from communities, and inoperable terrain, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Once a blaze has been classified as a modified response, a fire analysis is developed. This analysis will identify trigger points that will prompt officers to reassess the fire and put a predetermined suppression plan in place.

Modified response fires will be monitored daily either by remote camera or flown by experienced officers.

The Carrol Creek fire (N41221) is located about 50 kilometres north of Golden. It is currently estimated to be 98 hectares in size.

The Blackwater Ridge fire (N41804) is located about 35 kilometres north of the town of Golden. It is currently estimated to be 40 hectares in size.

Both fires are producing smoke that is highly visible to motorists travelling on Highway 1, but neither are currently threatening any structures.

Both are classified as “out of control”, with the B.C. Wildfire Service explaining is not necessarily indicative of the behaviour of the fire, as it is normally how newer fires are classified.

Both fires were reported over the last week.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll- free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For more information and updates visit bcwildfire.ca. An interactive map of all active wildfires can be found here .

READ MORE: New fire reported in Donald area, just north of Golden

READ MORE: Smoky skies bulletin issued for Golden

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Kamloops 215 memorial in downtown Peachland violates bylaw
Next story
B.C. reaches 80% of adult COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday

Just Posted

Climbers awaiting rescue on July 9, 2021. (Parks Canada photo)
Two Climbers rescued in Glacier National Park

The main gallery currently features Wonder Wander by Cher Van Overbeke and Estée Sylvester. (Contributed-Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre)
‘We don’t like things to look perfect’: Revelstoke painters in show alongside photographers

A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
23 smoky skies bulletins issued across B.C. Interior; CDC offers tips for wildfire smoke

Twilight Bite out front South Side Market on opening day, July, 9 2021. (Tim van der Krogt- Revelstoke Review)
New Japanese food truck hits the streets of Revelstoke