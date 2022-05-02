Two fires sparked near Westwold

An old burn pile was reignited near the Westwold landfill and discovered May 1, 2022. (Patrick Green photo)

Not one, but two fires have been discovered burning in the hills above Westwold.

BC Wildfire Service was alerted to the blazes Monday, May 1. They are both spot-sized (approximately .01 hectares) and crews are on scene, according to fire information officer Shaelee Stearns.

“There are two kind of near the Falkland area,” Stearns said.

The Station Bay blaze has three personnel on scene.

Across the valley, the Talbot Forest Service Road blaze is around the two kilometre mark as one person is attending the fire.

Both fires are expected to be controlled by crews.

READ MORE: North Shuswap wildfire grows to 18.5 hectares over weekend

READ MORE: B.C. police watchdog investigating Vernon death

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresfire