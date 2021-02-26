Two hurt in Highway 97 rollover south of Vernon

Two people were hurt Thursday after their vehicle left the highway, struck a rock face and flipped several times before landing on its roof.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 97 near the intersection of Clerke Road in Coldstream around 2 p.m. Feb. 25.

“One of the two occupants required assistance exiting the vehicle and both were transported from the scene by BC Ambulance Service for non-life-threatening injuries,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Southbound highway traffic was directed around the single-vehicle rollover before the roadway was cleared two hours later.

“The collision remains under investigation at this time,” Terleski said.

