At least one person was rushed to hospital by Air Ambulance after a deck collapsed during a wedding celebration in Aldergrove on Friday afternoon.

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Satwant Garcha and wife Parminder have gone straight to the hospital every day after his workday finishes at 5:30 p.m.

They’re going to visit seriously injured family members who were hurt when a deck collapsed in Aldergrove last Friday, during a wedding celebration.

What was supposed to be a heartwarming ceremony of nuptials quickly took a dangerous turn for many in Garcha family when the second-storey deck collapsed, injuring almost 40 victims, Langley RCMP spokesman Cpl. Craig van Herk confirmed.

The house where it happened, on the 5800-block of 268th Street in Aldergrove, is no stranger to large wedding parties, either.

The Garcha family rented the house for a week for the wedding of Rinku (Garcha) and Reman.

READ MORE: Neighbour recounts ‘fifteen minutes of insanity’ after deck collapses at Aldergrove wedding

The property acted as a middle meeting place for many family members who traveled east from Penticton and west from Surrey to see the various family get married, Satwant said.

“That’s why we (the Garcha family) rented the house,” Satwant said, “It is almost every weekend that there is another wedding at that house” before the incident.

“Whatever comes of things now – we’re just worried about our two family members in the ICU,” Satwant shared.

Two have been reported in critical condition at Royal Columbian Hospital, and up to four others are still in hospital there, Satwant explained.

As well, at Surrey Memorial Hospital there are five other family members and wedding guests still under medical supervision, he said late Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Victims injured ranged from 15 to 83 years old

Satwant and his wife escaped a fall with the deck relatively unscathed. Only “minor scrapes and bruises” mark their bodies, he said.

They are both currently back at their home in Surrey.

Even the bride’s mother, who is currently battling cancer, survived the deck fall and “is doing just fine,” Garcha said.

Satwant says that after the incident, those who were able – including the bride and groom – left for his home in Surrey to complete the wedding ceremony.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital
Next story
Okanagan physician and family reflect passion for medicine with hospital gift

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 13 degrees

Kinbasket Reservoir near record low levels last week

Earlier this month the Kinbasket Reservoir reached a low point of 714… Continue reading

From the MLA: Caribou recovery regrets and regression

Doug Clovechok MLA Columbia River-Revelstoke Last week, the residents of Revelstoke had… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: clearing

High 12 degrees

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Okanagan physician and family reflect passion for medicine with hospital gift

Dr. Paul Cobbin and family donate to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s campaign

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Kelowna man speaks up for limb loss awareness after losing leg

Ralph Zaiser is getting used to life as a recent amputee

Canadian privacy watchdogs find major shortcomings in Facebook probe

The probe followed reports that Facebook had let an outside organization use an app to access users’ personal info

Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital

Paramedics had transported the man to Royal Inlands Hospital for medical treatment

B.C., Ottawa talk 50/50 split on abandoned bus-route service

B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

Most Read