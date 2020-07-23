Downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)

Two individuals with COVID-19 traced to District on Bernard in Kelowna

The two individuals visited the District on July 12 and July 13

Two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are confirmed to have been at the District on Bernard in Kelowna on both Sunday, July 12 and Monday, July 13.

This comes after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the city that saw case numbers top more than 70 on Tuesday, July 22.

In accordance with provincial health guidelines, both of these individuals are now in quarantine in an effort to contain the spread. The two individuals are confirmed to have been in the vicinity of the common areas of the mall, which includes the food hall, washrooms and hallways.

READ MORE: ‘Everyone needs to do better’: Kelowna Mayor on city’s rising COVID-19 numbers

Those who visited the district on either of the days are also asked to follow both regional and provincial health guidelines if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms.

“The safety of our customers, our tenants, their employees and our employees are our utmost priority,” said the District on Bernard in a statement.

The District on Bernard will remain open and will be disinfecting all common areas, including all corridors, stairwells, elevators, washrooms and other touchpoints using an electrostatic sprayer.

“We continue to encourage everyone to do their part to help reduce the risk of transmission by washing/sanitizing hands frequently, wearing a mask while in public spaces where physical distancing is unattainable, as well as other advisable precautionary measures.”

READ MORE: Some downtown Kelowna businesses struggling

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

