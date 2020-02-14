The Trans Canada Highway was closed last night from approximately 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to a jack knifed semi followed be a collision that saw someone seriously injured. (Black Press File Photo. Image: Phil McLachlan.)

Two injured in semi truck incident on Trans Canada Highway Feb. 13

One was pinned between a semi and a plow when another semi hit the wreckage

Two men were injured in a vehicle incident east of Revelstoke on the Trans Canada Highway Feb. 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky of the Revelstoke RCMP, one westbound semi jack-knifed near Canyon Hot Springs, 35 km east of Revelstoke, reportedly blocking the two eastbound lanes and part of the westbound lane.

The driver, a 33-year-old Ontario man and his passenger, a 31-year-old Mississauga Ont. man, exited their truck and were standing by the front end of their trailer when an eastbound plow truck arrived on scene.

Another semi arrived on the scene and lost it’s trailer while attempting an evasive maneuver, said Grabinsky in a news release. The trailer collided with the other semi and the wreckage struck the men, pinning the driver between the blade of the plow and his vehicle.

Revelstoke Fire Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services and Revelstoke RCMP rushed to the scene.

The pinned driver was extricated from the wreckage and transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. He is expected to be transported to larger centre facility by the critical incident team for additional medical care, Grabinsky said.

The passenger was also transported to hospital with what are believed to be relatively minor non-life threatening injuries.

At the time there were slushy sections on the road with wet snow falling.

Grabinsky said that the goods damaged in the collision pose no threat to the environment.

There was additional significant damage to highway concrete barriers.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed during the investigation and for the removal of the vehicles by a local towing company. The road was re-opened by approximately 5 a.m. on Feb. 14.

READ MORE: Missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke found dead

 

Most Read