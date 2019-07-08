(Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

Two inmates have escaped from the William Head Institution outside Victoria.

During the 11 p.m. count on Sunday, July 7, staff members at the William Head Institution in Metchosin discovered Zachary Armitage and James Lee Busch were not accounted for, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

Busch is 42 years old and stands roughly 5-9, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and is bald. He has a skull tattoo on his left forearm.

Busch is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and assault. He has also served sentences for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Escape Lawful Custody and other offences.

Armitage is 30 years old and described as approximately five-foot-10-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has a fair complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has a “No Love” tattoo and a crown on his right arm.

Armitage is currently serving a sentence of 13 years, 10 months and four days for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences.

The Correctional Service of Canada contacted the West Shore RCMP and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

According to the West Shore RCMP, Busch and Armitage escaped from the minimum security federal institution at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The local detachment was notified when it was discovered the inmates were unaccounted for and began an extensive search using police dog “Erik” and general duty officers were contacted. Local police continue to deploy resources to search for the escaped prisoners, including the use of a RCMP helicopter.

Tony Baldo, assistant warden, intervention at William Head Institution said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of this incident. “We are working very closely with the West Shore RCMP in the search,” he told Black Press Media.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Busch or Armitage is asked to contact 911 or the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. The escaped inmates are considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

More to come.

ALSO READ: William Head prison staffer sheds light on effects of PTSD

ALSO READ: William Head prison offers inmates a second chance at life

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash
Next story
Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Just Posted

Clouds with chance of thunderstorms for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for July 8

Revelstoke roller derby skates in first co-ed bout

The Derailers faced Okanagan Roller Derby in their second bout of the season

Holly Hyatt’s new album is ‘super feel good’

The jazz singer plays Revelstoke Summer Street Fest on July 11

Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend

Central, North and South Okanagan are all on watch for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and more

Grizzlies hosting championship ring presentation

Last year’s team will receive their rings to kick off the new season

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Motorcyclist airlifted to Kelowna after colliding with van

The collision occurred on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

Fake gold jewellery scam hits Sicamous

Vernon man reports buying fake gold jewellery from a family in white rental van

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Judge adjourns bail variance in North Okanagan animal cruelty case

Mother-daughter duo facing charges are looking to have bail conditions varied

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

Most Read