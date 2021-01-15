Two Kelowna men arrested after Rutland home invasion

RCMP on scene at a home on Sylvania Cres. (Phil McLachlan /Capital News/FILE)

Two Kelowna men are facing a slew of potential charges after allegedly invading a home in Rutland, Sunday (Jan. 10).

According to RCMP, the incident involved a home invasion in the 600-block of Webster Road.

Clayton Zeleniski, 50, of Kelowna, was arrested in regards to the investigation and remains in custody. Another man, 42, was also arrested but has since been released under strict conditions.

Police assured the public the incident does not put them at risk.

“We do not believe there is any risk to the public as a result of this incident. Due to the nature of this matter, we will not be releasing further information at this time,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “

RCMP will be forwarding their findings to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge assessment.

Police could also be seen at a residence in the 600-block of Gerstmar Road in Kelowna, which they say was in relation to this incident. However, they have since departed the scene.

Zeleniski is a prolific offender who has made headlines in the past.

In Feb. 2020, he faced 10 criminal charges after illicit drugs and weapons were seized from a property in the 600-block of Gerstmar Road.

READ MORE: Guns, swords, drugs seized in Kelowna RCMP search warrant

In March 2019, he was one of five arrested in connection with a Kelowna kidnapping.

READ MORE: Five arrested in connection with Kelowna kidnapping

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime