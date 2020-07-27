Two killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Vancouver couple was driving home from a cottage in the Okanagan

A man and woman, on their way home from a holiday at their summer cottage in the Okanagan, were killed Saturday, July 25, in a collision two kilometres east of Princeton, on Highway 3.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m., when the couple’s SUV came into collision, head on, with a semi truck, according to Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer for BC RCMP Traffic Services.

The man, in his 70’s, and the woman, in her 50’s, were from Vancouver. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi truck received non-life threatening injuries, requiring medical attention.

According to Halskov, neither speed nor impairment are suspected factors in the crash.

Police and the coroner’s officer are presently treating the ongoing investigation as non-criminal.

“Road and weather conditions at the time were excellent,” according to an RCMP press release.

It’s possible the setting sun may have affected visibility of the westbound driver, said Halskov.

“This is a reminder to motorists that even though driving conditions may appear ideal, they can change with little warning, affecting one’s perceptions and reactions.”

South Okanagan Traffic Services (SOTS) is appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward, including anyone with dash camera video of either the eastbound semi truck, a white Western Star and trailer, and the westbound SUV, a 2016 blue Ford Explorer, to contact SOTS at 250-499-2250.

Highway 1 closed to due fatal accident east of Revelstoke

