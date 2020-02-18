Two Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement trucks were lit on fire in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 14. (Facebook)

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Mounties are looking for suspects after two Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement trucks were torched in Fort Nelson this weekend.

According to Fort Nelson RCMP, the two CVSE trucks were lit on fire in the early hours of Friday morning. The first was at the Woodlands Hotel just after 3:30 a.m., and while police were responding they received another call for CVSE truck on fire at a residential address on 43 Street.

Mounties believe both fires were deliberately set. Video evidence shows a person operating a snowmobile in the area at the time of both fires, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Skull reconstruction gives new insight into unknown man found in B.C. cemetery

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Budget 2020: B.C. unveils new grant for students, phases out debt-relief program
Next story
Budget 2020: B.C. adds tax to sweet drinks and sodas

Just Posted

DJs and band playing this weekend in Revelstoke

Andy Siegel Special to the Review This weekend there’s another amazing line… Continue reading

Community mourns Revelstoke snowmobiler death

Alexandre Labonté was an avid sledder and mountain biker

Becoming sunny in Revelstoke

High two degrees

Creating accessible art in unusual places

Phase two of Art Alleries in the works for Revelstoke

Meet the athletes: Six Revelstoke skiers headed to BC Winter Games

The games are in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Town of Osoyoos voices support for proposed casino

Osoyoos council voted to submit a letter of support for a proposed casino on OIB land

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Three protesters arrested after blocking driveway at premier’s home

Protestors claimed they would make a citizen’s arrest of the Premier, according to West Shore RCMP

Community mourns Revelstoke snowmobiler death

Alexandre Labonté was an avid sledder and mountain biker

City of Kelowna signs UNHCR statement of solidarity with refugees

The #WithRefugees campaign invites cities working to promote inclusion and support refugees

Budget 2020: B.C. adds tax to sweet drinks and sodas

All soda, vending machine drinks will be subject to higher PST

Most Read