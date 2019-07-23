Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan

The fires sparked Monday evening

Lightning sparked two fires in the North Okanagan Monday night.

One of the blazes continues to burn out of control west of Cooke Creek. The fire is estimated to be spot size as of Tuesday morning.

According to BC Wildfire, three ground personal are scene today along with a helicopter for air support.

The second fire near Nobel Canyon is reported to be spot size and under control.

Three BC Wildfire personal responded Monday night to the blaze, but will not be on site today.

READ MORE: Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jurors talk about trial of U.S. man convicted in 1987 murders of B.C. couple
Next story
UPDATE: Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

Just Posted

Wayne’s World: We’re in a climate emergency, let’s act like it

Wayne Stetski MP, Kootenay-Columbia One of the issues I hear about most… Continue reading

Crazy Senoritas coming to Revelstoke

They will be performing at the golf course on Aug. 23

Revelstoke Museum raising funds to create Washed Away film

The film will be about the displacement of people from the damming of the Columbia River

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny with chance of showers

High 28 degrees

Revelstokian calling on the city to clean up the Columbia River

The letter writer submitted several photos of the mess along the river bank at Centennial Park

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Big Wreck announces two Okanagan shows

The American-Canadian band will be playing in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

Kelowna paddling team raises breast cancer awareness for 20 years

“Bust ‘N Loose” cancer survivors take on the waters worldwide for breast cancer research

Serious injuries sustained in Highway 1 collisions west of Salmon Arm

Air ambulance needed at two accident scenes that closed highway Monday evening

$100+ million condo development planned for West Kelowna

The project targets so-called “zoomers” (active baby boomers) downsizing from their traditional homes

Countdown starts to 2020 BC Summer Games

Two flags unveiled at Maple Ridge city hall.

Accelerate Okanagan releases strategic plan, searches for new CEO

The Okanagan tech sector has an economic impact of $1.7 billion and employs almost 13,000 people

Across the Lake Swim sees biggest turn-out in 71 years at Okanagan Lake

There were 1325 racers registered for this year’s iconic swim

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

Most Read