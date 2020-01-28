Two-month-old Kelowna boy diagnosed with rare heart disorder returns home from treatment

Arel spent two weeks at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver after suffering multiple cardiac arrests

Arel is finally back at home in Kelowna after spending two weeks at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for treatment (Photo courtesy of Rachel Cunanan)

It’s finally the news the Serrano family in Kelowna has been waiting for.

The family’s two-month-old baby suffered multiple cardiac arrests and a stroke earlier this month before being rushed to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for treatment. Now baby Arel is finally back at home in Kelowna recovering.

While Arel’s condition is now stable with the help of medication, he has sustained a brain injury as well as a diagnosis of the rare heart disorder, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.

To help the family cover Arel’s treatment costs, a GoFundMe was started on Jan. 9 by Kelowna resident Rachel Cunanan.

Cunanan said the donations have been greatly appreciated, particularly since Arel’s mother is on maternity leave and Arel’s father had to take time off work to help with the treatment process.

“Your donations made it possible for Arel’s parents to stay with him through this battle. Your prayers and well wishes got him to where he is today,” said Cunanan.

Other people have also expressed their outpouring of support for Arel’s recovery.

“We are grateful to every single one of you. Let us continue to pray for Arel’s continuous improvement and recovery,” said Kelowna resident Sara Cormier.

“I pray for the prompt recovery of baby Arel. Hang in there little one” said Rae Ma Gonzales.

As of Jan. 10, Cunanan said Arel is breathing on his own and is now able to feed on a bottle.

So far, almost $4,400 has been raised for Arel’s treatment by 81 people on the GoFundMe page.

