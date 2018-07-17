Two sent to hospital following Trans-Canada accident near Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP report that two motorists involved in the Sunday, July 15 motor-vehicle accident near Crazy Creek were sent to local hospitals, both in Revelstoke and Salmon Arm. (Black Press file photo)

Revelstoke RCMP report two people were sent to hospital following a three car collision near Crazy Creek on Sunday evening.

The incident, which took place on Highway 1 at approximately 5:45 p.m. on July 15, reportedly occurred after a stop or slow going westbound caused one of the vehicles to rear-end the other two. Police Officers from the Revelstoke Detachment, along with Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service and the BC Ambulance Service attended the incident site.

A 45-year-old female and a 33-year-old female were sent to local hospitals, both in Revelstoke and Salmon Arm, as a result of the collision.

In total, eight people were involved in the collision throughout the three vehicles.

RCMP report that the Ministry of Transportation and EMCON Road Services, the local road maintenance contractor, assisted in returning traffic flow to single alternating traffic at the location within an hour of the incident.

In the media release, Revelstoke Staff Sergeant Kurt Grabinsky states caution should be used in heavy traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway, as sudden stops for traffic congestion, wildlife and highway incidents may be necessary. For these reasons, drivers should refrain from following too closely.

In addition, Grabinsky reminds motorists to follow the direction of traffic control workers and to “slow down on the approach and passing of all highway workers and emergency personnel.”

