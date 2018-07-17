Revelstoke RCMP report that two motorists involved in the Sunday, July 15 motor-vehicle accident near Crazy Creek were sent to local hospitals, both in Revelstoke and Salmon Arm. (Black Press file photo)

Two sent to hospital following Trans-Canada accident near Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP report two people were sent to hospital following a three car collision near Crazy Creek on Sunday evening.

The incident, which took place on Highway 1 at approximately 5:45 p.m. on July 15, reportedly occurred after a stop or slow going westbound caused one of the vehicles to rear-end the other two. Police Officers from the Revelstoke Detachment, along with Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service and the BC Ambulance Service attended the incident site.

RELATED: Traffic on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke moving again

A 45-year-old female and a 33-year-old female were sent to local hospitals, both in Revelstoke and Salmon Arm, as a result of the collision.

In total, eight people were involved in the collision throughout the three vehicles.

RCMP report that the Ministry of Transportation and EMCON Road Services, the local road maintenance contractor, assisted in returning traffic flow to single alternating traffic at the location within an hour of the incident.

In the media release, Revelstoke Staff Sergeant Kurt Grabinsky states caution should be used in heavy traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway, as sudden stops for traffic congestion, wildlife and highway incidents may be necessary. For these reasons, drivers should refrain from following too closely.

In addition, Grabinsky reminds motorists to follow the direction of traffic control workers and to “slow down on the approach and passing of all highway workers and emergency personnel.”

@NathanKunz1
nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Just Posted

Two sent to hospital following Trans-Canada accident near Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP report two people were sent to hospital following a three… Continue reading

Further mediated talks scheduled in casino strike

Gateway and BCGEU schedule talks for July 20-22

Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The fire danger rating hits extreme or high in areas of the Okanagan- Shuswap

Revelstoke Local Food Initiative’s Garden and Art Tour returns this Sunday

Have you ever caught yourself wondering what lies over that hedge, or… Continue reading

The OM Sound bring genre-bending grooves back to Revelstoke for Summer Street Fest 2018

Through stretching the boundaries of genre and what it means to be… Continue reading

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game

Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer for the duchess

Amazon’s hopes its Prime Day doesn’t go to the dogs

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links after the 3 p.m. ET launch in the U.S. got images of dogs

Alberta man drowns in Mara Lake near Sicamous

The 26-year-old man’s body was retrieved on July 16

Trudeau blasts Putin, Russia following Finland summit but stays mum on Trump

Strong words come one day after a controversial summit between Putin and Trump in Finland

Temperature records break across southern B.C. as heat continues

Whistler broke a 70-year-old record high of 32.2 C with a temperature of 32.9 C

Small house fire extinguished by Okanagan homeowner

Homeowner knocked down flames with hose before crews were on scene Tuesday morning

Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after ‘lava bomb’ injuries

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers.”

Most Read