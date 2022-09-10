Two new wildfires have started south of Revelstoke

With the two new fires, the southeast region has 66 active wildfires

Two new wildfires started south of Revelstoke on Friday, Sept. 9.

The two new fires, one near Monashee Provincial Park and the other east of Nakusp both list lightning as the suspected. While both fires may have started on the same day, they are already very different in size.

The fire in Manashee Provincial Park is near Vigue Creek. At 8.6 hectares in size, the fire already has a perimeter around it.

Less than ten kilometres away is another wildfire near Gates Creek that started on Thursday, Sep. 8 and is already 286 hectares in size.

East of Nakusp, near Kuskanax Creek, the second new blaze is currently 0.01 hectares in size. There are no other fires near the blaze.

BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) shows 66 active wildfires in the region on the BCWS map.

Wildfires are gradually becoming less frequent with the change in season. Still, lightning and human-caused fires are a concern. If any wildfires are spotted, they can be reported by calling 1 800 663-5555, *5555, or through the BC Wildfire app.

bcwildfirefireRevelstoke