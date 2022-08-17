BC Wildfire Service added two new wildfires to its wildfire map northwest of Seymour Arm Wednesday night, Aug. 17, one at Humamilt Lake and the other farther west in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park near Adams Lake. (BC Wildfire Service)

BC Wildfire Service added two new wildfires to its wildfire map northwest of Seymour Arm Wednesday night, Aug. 17, one at Humamilt Lake and the other farther west in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park near Adams Lake. (BC Wildfire Service)

Two new wildfires sparked northwest of Shuswap Lake

One located near Humamilt Lake, another in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park

Two new wildfires were added to the BC Wildfire map northwest of Shuswap Lake on Wednesday night, Aug. 17.

A wildfire near Humamilt Lake, cause unknown, is estimated at 0.01 hectares.

The location of a lightning-caused fire near Momich Lake Provincial Park is described as Cayenne Creek. Still small or ‘spot-sized,’ but slightly larger than the Humamilt Lake wildfire, it’s estimated to be 0.1 hectares.

Meanwhile the Mt. Grice-Hutchinson wildfire to the southeast off Shuswap Lake, estimated at 7.9 hectares Wednesday afternoon, prompted an evacuation alert for five boat-in only cabins in Electoral Area F.

An evacuation alert warns of potential threat to life and/or property and is intended to give residents time to be ready for a possible evacuation.

Read more: UPDATE: Wildfire in North Shuswap grows to 7 hectares, evacuation alert issued

Read more: Swimming discouraged in Shuswap Lake where algae bloom can be seen



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Shuswap

Previous story
Stolen rowboat robs legally blind B.C. fisherman of last chance to enjoy his passion

Just Posted

Jess Booth of the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society enjoying the Wildflower Festival. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius)
PHOTOS: Wildflower Festival celebrates another successful year

The first leg of the first day runs along underneath the gondola. (Tom Poole photo)
Endurance runners take on more than 100 kilometres of trail runs in Revelstoke

In November 2021 the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board approved a COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Policy requiring staff, contractors, paid on-call firefighters and emergency management volunteers to be vaccinated. (CSRD photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District to discuss suspending vaccine policy for firefighters

Aaron Volpatti, born and raised in Revelstoke, is far and away the most successful hockey player the town has ever produced. He played five seasons in hockey’s biggest league for the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals. (Contributed by Aaron Volpatti)
Revelstoke athlete-turned-author announces release date for autobiography