Two Paris police officers guilty of raping Canadian tourist: reports

Local media reports say the two elite anti-gang officers got seven years in prison

Emily Spanton from Canada arrives with her lawyer at court in Paris, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Two elite French police officers have reportedly been convicted of gang-raping a Canadian tourist inside Paris police headquarters.

Local media reports say the two anti-gang officers were handed seven years in prison and ordered to pay 20,000 euros in damages.

The victim, Emily Spanton, who agreed to be publicly identified, is the daughter of a Toronto police officer.

She was 34 when the officers raped her after a late-night encounter at a nearby pub in April 2014.

Spanton said she felt she would be safer going to the police station than to her hotel.

The officers, Nicolas Redouane and Antoine Quirin, had denied raping her.

The Canadian Press

